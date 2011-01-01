We offer a diverse selection of party & lighting equipment, wedding & foldable chairs, round, rectangular and cocktail tables, linens of different colors, breakable plates with silverware etc..... Kindly note that all of our equipment are well-maintained and sanitized after each use, ensuring that it's safe and ready for your event.

We also provide West Africa Catering services from Ivory Coast to Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, Togo etc...





We have all it takes to set up your buffet and bars tables with no stress from you. Catering services can be set up. delivered or picked up.





A large varieties of dishes are available to be served to your guests, families and friends and cocktail snacks (Small chops, Meat & Fish pies, Spring Rolls, Meat Khebab, onsite grills & many more).