Welcome
Bringing your Event to Reality
Find everything you need for an unforgettable event with our rental equipment.
At Ivy Sky Decor & Rentals, our mission is to provide our customers with high-quality party equipment rentals and exceptional service. We understand that every event is unique, which is why we offer a wide variety of rental items and catering services to suit your specific needs.
We offer a diverse selection of party & lighting equipment, wedding & foldable chairs, round, rectangular and cocktail tables, linens of different colors, breakable plates with silverware etc..... Kindly note that all of our equipment are well-maintained and sanitized after each use, ensuring that it's safe and ready for your event.
We also provide West Africa Catering services from Ivory Coast to Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, Togo etc...
We have all it takes to set up your buffet and bars tables with no stress from you. Catering services can be set up. delivered or picked up.
A large varieties of dishes are available to be served to your guests, families and friends and cocktail snacks (Small chops, Meat & Fish pies, Spring Rolls, Meat Khebab, onsite grills & many more).
Our team is committed to providing friendly, professional service that exceeds your expectations. From helping you choose the perfect rental items to delivering and setting up your equipment, we are here to make your event a success.
Looking for something special? Have a question? Let us know, and we'll get back to you soon.
907 Shenandoah Court, Joppa, Maryland 21085, United States
Open today
10:00 am – 06:00 pm
Ivy Sky Decor & Rentals
907 SHENANDOAH CT
